Sensex, Nifty Seen Slightly Higher As Oil Extends Losses

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a flat note Tuesday, mirroring mixed cues from global markets, selling by foreign investors and a continued fall in oil prices on concerns about China's economic recovery.

Foreign investors sold shares worth Rs 2,474 crores on a net basis Monday while domestic institutional investors (DII) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 5,666 crore, according to provisional data from NSE.

On the earnings front, ACC, Colgate-Palmolive and HPCL are among the stocks that will react to their earnings released after market hours Monday.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended a choppy session marginally higher on Monday while the rupee weakened by one paisa to close at Rs. 83.73 against the greenback due to month-end dollar demand.

Asian markets traded lower this morning ahead of major central bank decisions, the release of key economic data and earnings from U.S. mega-cap companies.

Geopolitical tensions also remained in focus, with Washington intensifying efforts to avert a full-blown war between Israel and the Iranian-backed Lebanese movement Hezbollah.

The dollar held in a tight range in Asian trade and gold edged lower while Treasuries headed toward a third straight month of gains, the longest run since 2021.

Crude oil prices held near a seven-week low amid China demand concerns, a lack of immediate escalation in tensions between Israel and Hezbollah and ahead of an OPEC+ meeting.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending narrowly mixed overnight as investors braced for key tech earnings and the FOMC meeting.

The Dow slipped 0.1 percent while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended flat with a positive bias.

European stocks ended Monday's session broadly lower, failing to hold early gains amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The pan European STOXX 600 eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX dipped half a percent and France's CAC 40 shed 1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally higher.

