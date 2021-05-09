Sensex, Nifty Seen Sharply Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a positive note Monday as positive global cues outweigh concerns over continuously rising COVID-19 cases in the country, with several states imposing stricter lockdowns.

India on Saturday for the first time registered more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths in just 24 hours, and more than 400,000 new infections.

A slew of economic data from industrial output figures to inflation numbers to manufacturing production data are due in this holiday-shortened week. Markets would remain closed on Thursday for 'Id-Ul-Fitr'.

Asian markets are trading mostly higher this morning as a disappointing U.S. employment report added to the case for low interest rates. The dollar held near a more than two-month low versus major peers while crude oil prices climbed after a cyber-attack on a U.S. pipeline operator.

U.S. stocks rose on Friday as a surprisingly weak jobs report helped increase bets that the Fed will not pull back on its easy money policies anytime soon.

Data showed non-farm payroll employment rose by 266,000 jobs in April after surging by a downwardly revised 770,000 jobs in March. The jobless rate inched up to 6.1 percent from 6.0 percent in March.

The Dow and the S&P 500 both climbed around 0.7 percent to reach new record closing highs, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9 percent.

European markets ended Friday's session firmly in positive territory as investors cheered some upbeat earnings announcements and Eurozone economic data.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.9 percent. The German DAX surged 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.8 percent.

