Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Up On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Positive global cues may help Indian shares open higher on Thursday. In the backdrop of rising tensions between India and China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Ministry of Information & Technology on Wednesday banned 118 more mobile applications, including the app for mobile game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

Meanwhile, Gita Gopinath, IMF's chief economist in a tweet shared a graph which suggests India's GDP contraction may be the highest among G-20 nations at 25.6 percent for the June quarter as against the earlier quarter.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with heads of banks and NBFCs today to discuss the implementation of the one-time debt recast for resolution of Covid-19 related stress in bank loans.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose about half a percent on Wednesday while the rupee settled 16 paise lower at 73.03 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are gaining ground this morning while oil held steady near multi-week lows on worries about fuel demand. The yen weakened against the dollar after data showed activity in Japan's services sector contracted at a faster pace in August for the first time in four months.

U.S. stocks posted strong gains overnight after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested to lawmakers that the Trump administration might be open to a stimulus package as large as $1.5 trillion.

On the economic front, payroll processor ADP reported much weaker than expected private sector job growth in August while the Federal Reserve's Beige Book noted economic gains were modest over the past several weeks.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 1.5 percent to reach fresh record closing highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.6 percent.

European markets rallied on Wednesday as the euro pulled back from a two-year high in reaction to fairly upbeat manufacturing data from across the world and amid optimism about potential coronavirus vaccines.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.7 percent. The German DAX spiked 2.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index surged 1.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.4 percent.

