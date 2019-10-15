Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Up On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open higher on Wednesday, with firm global cues, falling oil prices and hopes of more interest rate cuts by the RBI likely to underpin investor sentiment.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed its India GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 6.1 percent from 7 percent projected earlier, but expressed optimism that growth will have lag effect of monetary policy easing and a reduction in corporate income tax rates.

On the earnings front, Wipro reported a 7 percent sequential growth in second quarter profit and guided for IT services revenue of $2,065 million to $2,106 million for the December quarter, translating to a sequential growth of 0.8 percent to 2.8 percent.

ACC reported a 44.66 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter while SBI Life Insurance reported over 48 percent decline in its quarterly net profit.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped around 0.8 percent on Tuesday while the rupee dived 31 paise to end at a nearly one-month low of 71.54 against the U.S. dollar

Asian markets are moving higher this morning and gold edged higher after losing nearly 1 percent in the previous session while the British pound fell from its highest level in almost five months versus the U.S. dollar. Oil prices rose amid signals from OPEC and its allies that further supply curbs could be possible.

U.S. stocks finished at more-than-three-week highs overnight as investors cheered upbeat earnings results from the likes of JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth, Citigroup and Johnson & Johnson.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.2 percent and the S&P 500 added 1 percent.

European markets advanced on Tuesday as the prospects of a Brexit deal with the EU appeared to be promising and the U.S. corporate earnings reporting season kicked off on an upbeat note.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.1 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index surged 1.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally lower.

