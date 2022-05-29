Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Up On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a positive note Monday, mirroring firm cues from global markets.

As the selling by FIIs continues, sentiment may be swayed by a slew of economic data releases due this week including numbers on GDP, auto sales, manufacturing and service PMI numbers.

Aurobindo Pharma, Jindal Steel and Sun Pharma are among the prominent companies due to report their financial results this week.

State-owned oil explorer ONGC on Saturday reported 10 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, while Mahindra & Mahindra has reported a five-fold jump in standalone profit in its fourth quarter.

Asian markets edged higher this morning as Beijing and Shanghai eased COVID restrictions. A weakening dollar buoyed greenback-priced bullion and oil, while the euro fluctuated ahead of the EU meet today and tomorrow to discuss a sixth package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday to snap a seven-week losing streak amid bets that softening economic data and early signs that inflation may have peaked will eventually convince Fed officials to slow the pace of tightening in the second half of the year.

An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed to 4.9 percent in April from 5.2 percent in March, indicating that price pressures could be easing a bit.

The Dow climbed 1.8 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped as much as 3.3 percent and the S&P 500 rallied 2.5 percent.

European stocks extended gains for a third straight session on Friday amid signs that U.S. inflation may have peaked.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.4 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both surged around 1.6 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 underperformed with a 0.3 percent gain after Britain announced a 25 percent windfall tax on oil and gas producers' profits.

