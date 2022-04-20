Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Up On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Thursday, mirroring gains in global equities after longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields tumbled overnight amid debate on whether inflation is peaking.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped over 1 percent each on Wednesday to snap a five-day losing streak, while the rupee surged 29 paise to finish at 76.21 against the dollar after a slight retreat in the U.S. dollar and the 10-year Treasury yield in international markets.

Asian markets were broadly higher this morning, though Chinese and Hong Kong shares fell after policy stimulus fell short of expectations.

A cautious undertone prevailed after the Russian military said it successfully performed the first test of a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

Gold traded flat and the dollar edged up slightly in Asian trade, while oil prices were moving in a tight range.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight, with tech shares pulling back sharply after Netflix reported a loss of subscribers in Q1.

The Dow rose 0.7 percent as IBM and Procter & Gamble both reported strong earnings and the Fed's Beige Book showed U.S. economic activity has expanded at a moderate pace since mid-February.

The S&P 500 edged down marginally and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index dropped as much as 1.2 percent after Netflix's rout.

European stocks advanced on Wednesday, as earnings optimism prevailed and a bond sell-off paused following dovish comments from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials on interest rate rises.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.8 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index added 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent.

