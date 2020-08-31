Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Up Despite Weak Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a host of steps to ease pressure on the liquidity and maintain congenial financial conditions with a view to ensuring sustainable recovery of economic growth.

The RBI said it will conduct term repo operations totaling Rs 1,00,000 crore in the middle of September to assuage pressures on the market on account of advance tax outflows.

Further, the RBI will conduct additional special open market operation involving the simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crore in two tranches of Rs 10,000 crore each.

Meanwhile, India's economy contracted at a record rate in the April to June quarter as the lockdown restrictions imposed to battle the coronavirus pandemic hurt consumer spending and investments, preliminary data from the statistics ministry showed.

Gross domestic product decreased 23.9 percent year-on-year after a 3.1 percent increase in the January to March quarter. Economists had forecast an 18.3 percent decline.

Separately, official data showed that the output of India's eight core infrastructure industries contracted for the fifth consecutive month in July, with all seven sectors barring fertilizer recording negative growth. Core sector output tumbled 9.6 percent versus 2.6 percent expansion in July 2019.

Investors await auto sales data for August and manufacturing PMI figures for further direction.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell over 2 percent on Monday as border tensions with China near Ladakh escalated and cation set in ahead of the implementation of the new margin system weighing on markets. The rupee dropped 21 paise to close at 73.60 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning ahead of the release of Chinese manufacturing data and an interest rate decision from the Australian central bank.

The dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies and gold steadied near two-week high, while oil rebounded after falling sharply on Monday on worries about oversupply.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as investors fretted about U.S.-China tensions and data showed a surge in new coronavirus cases in several states across America.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said that rates will not be hiked just because the jobless rate is coming down.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7 percent to reach record closing high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.2 percent.

European markets fell notably on Monday as hopes of fresh stimulus from the European Central Bank faded and weak inflation data from Germany triggered concerns about the country's economic recovery.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.6 percent. The German DAX gave up 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40 index fell 1.1 percent while the U.K. market was closed for a holiday.

