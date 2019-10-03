Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Up Ahead Of RBI Meeting

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad higher on Friday as oil slipped further below $58 a barrel and investors await Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review due today, with analysts expecting another rate cut as growth slows down.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell around half a percent on Thursday to extend losses for the fourth straight session, while the rupee recovered from day's lows to end up 20 paise at 70.87 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are moving higher this morning, although the upside remained limited by growing fears about trade and the global economy.

Investors await a key U.S. job report later in the day to see whether the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates further.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as weak service sector data fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates again to stem a wider economic downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.8 percent.

European markets ended Thursday's session on a mixed note as investors digested the latest batch of economic data from the euro area and the U.S., and reacted to the developments on the trade front.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged ended flat with a negative bias. The German market was closed for Day of German Unity. France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.6 percent.

