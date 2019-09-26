Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Tad Lower After Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad lower on Friday after sharp gains in the previous session on hopes of more government reforms and amid the expiry of monthly derivative contracts.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped more than 1 percent on Thursday while the rupee gained 16 paise to close at 70.88 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning as the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump as well as mixed messages on trade kept risk appetite broadly in check.

Beijing said Thursday it had bought a "considerable" amount of American pork and soybeans, suggesting progress in the grinding trade war with the U.S.

Separately, the Bloomberg reported that the United States is unlikely to extend a waiver allowing American firms to supply China's Huawei Technologies.

Gold traded flat as investors preferred the safety of the U.S. dollar amid heightened uncertainties about the global economy.

Oil prices steadied off two-week lows as a Pentagon statement intensified concerns of a Middle East conflict and supply disruptions.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell modestly as investors weighed somewhat positive news on U.S.-China trade talks against a whistleblower report outlining concerns about President Trump "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.3 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 declined 0.2 percent.

European markets ended Thursday's session higher, with upbeat consumer sentiment data out of Germany, reports about U.S.-Japan trade ties and Trump's China trade deal comments helping underpin investor sentiment.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.6 percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.8 percent.

