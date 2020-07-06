Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Tad Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open slightly lower on Tuesday after the recent string of gains.

After China and India agreed to complete the process of disengaging front-line troops, Beijing said the consensus reached at the border should be implemented as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, a finance ministry report has said that India has flattened the Covid-19 curve to a great extent and that "green shoots" have started to emerge in the economy.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose over 1 percent on Monday to extend gains for the fourth straight session, while the rupee slipped by 2 paise to end at 74.68 against the dollar.

Asian markets are moving lower this morning and oil prices fell, while gold inched higher on safe-haven demand as U.S. coronavirus cases surged and Florida's greater Miami area became the latest U.S. coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening.

The United States is still "knee-deep" in the first wave of the illnesses, having never gotten the case number as low as planned, U.S. health official Anthony Fauci said.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight on the prospect of an improving China and expectations of more stimulus from the world's central banks. Data showing a substantial turnaround in U.S. service sector activity in June also added to optimism about an economic recovery.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.2 percent to reach another record high despite an increase in coronavirus cases in dozens of states. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.8 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.6 percent.

European markets posted strong gains on Monday after Chinese shares skyrocketed amid positive commentary on the market from state media.

Some upbeat economic data from the euro area as well as last week's strong U.S. jobs data also boosted sentiment.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 1.6 percent. The German DAX rose 1.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 1.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 2.1 percent.

