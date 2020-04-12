Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Tad Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad lower on Monday as traders return to their desks after a long holiday weekend.

Traders may resort to profit booking after benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped around 13 percent in the previous week, marking their biggest weekly gain since May 2009.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 8,447 while 273 people have died due to the disease.

A CII report titled 'Exit from the Lockdown' recommended phase-wise lifting of restrictions as the 21-day lockdown nears its completion.

Singapore's banking group DBS has revised India's GDP growth estimate for the current fiscal to 1.5 percent and said weakening global growth outlook will impinge on the country's trajectory.

Asian markets are trading mostly higher in thin holiday trade, with markets in Hong Kong and Australia are closed for the Easter Monday holiday.

As global coronavirus cases exceed 1.8 million, the World Bank warned that South Asia is on course for its worst economic performance in 40 years.

The dollar dipped while gold traded flat near a one-month high scaled last week as investors await earnings from U.S. banks and financial firms.

The euro steadied as France, Germany, Italy and Spain reported a slowdown in new coronavirus cases.

Oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies reached a historic deal to cut 9.7 million barrels a day from global crude output.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve said it would provide as much as $2.3trn in financing for the private sector to help limit the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world's largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.5 percent.

European markets also rose on Thursday on optimism that the coronavirus curve may be flattening.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.6 percent. The German DAX rallied 2.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index surged 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 2.9 percent.

The U.S. and European markets were closed on Friday for Good Friday holiday.

