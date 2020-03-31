Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Tad Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad lower on Wednesday after the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1397, including 1238 active cases.

The government has identified 10 "hotspots" across India where an unusual transmission of the disease has been detected.

The government has factored in higher spending in the first half of fiscal 2020-21 due to Covid-19 outbreak and will provide all necessary help for the health sector, DEA Secretary Atanu Chakraborty said.

On the data front, official data showed that India's eight key infrastructure sectors recorded 5.5 percent growth in February, the highest in 11 months, compared to 1.4 percent in the previous month, backed by a double-digit output in coal and power sectors

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty soared 3.6 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively on Tuesday while the rupee ended flat at 75.60 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning after results of a private survey showed China's manufacturing activity expanded slightly in March, compared with February's sharpest contraction on record.

Elsewhere, a measure of sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers plunged in January-March, marking the fifth straight quarter of declines and the longest downturn since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

There are more than 857,000 novel coronavirus cases around the world and over 42,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In the U.S., the scientists leading the Trump administration's fight estimated the virus could kill between 100,000 and 240,000 in the country.

China said it will include asymptomatic cases in its official count starting today.

Gold clawed back from a steep fall in the previous session while oil prices traded mixed, following their biggest-ever quarterly and monthly losses.

U.S. stocks ended lower overnight as coronavirus worries overshadowed better-than-expected reports on consumer confidence and Chicago-area business activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1.8 percent and the S&P 500 shed 1.6 percent to record their worst first quarter performances ever, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1 percent.

European stocks rose on Tuesday after a report showed an unexpected expansion in Chinese manufacturing activity.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 1.7 percent. The German DAX climbed 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rallied 2 percent.

