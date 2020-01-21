Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Tad Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad higher on Wednesday as oil prices extended overnight losses on concerns about rising global supplies and a potential slowdown in global economic growth.

Profit booking may emerge at higher levels on fears of contagion after the United States announced its first case of a new virus that has claimed six lives in China and sickened hundreds.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell around half a percent on Tuesday to extend losses from the previous session on concerns over stretched valuations and muted corporate earnings.

The rupee dropped another 10 paise to settle at 71.21 against the U.S. dollar, logging its four straight loss.

Asian stocks are trading mixed after authorities confirmed more than 300 cases of the virus in China and U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial formally opened in the Senate.

U.S. stocks pulled back from record highs overnight as investors fretted about the economic impact of a deadly coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.3 percent.

European markets finished broadly lower on Tuesday as the annual World Economic Forum event got underway in Switzerland,

The pan European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.1 percent. The German DAX inched up 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both fell around half a percent.

