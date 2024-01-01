Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Tad Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening flat to slightly higher on Tuesday amid a lack of direction from global markets.

While auto sales for December proved to be a mixed bag, GST collections rose 10 pear year-on-year in the month.

Separate data showed domestic air traffic reached a record monthly high in December and has surpassed pre-Covid-19 levels.

Meanwhile, India registered three Covid-related mortalities in a day and reported 636 fresh coronavirus cases, according to Health Ministry figures.

Key benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty hit new record highs in intraday trading on Monday before giving up all gains to end little changed.

Asian markets traded mixed in thin trading this morning after a series of powerful earthquakes hit western Japan on New Year's Day and triggered a widespread tsunami warning.

Markets await Caixin manufacturing data after figures released over the weekend showed China's manufacturing activity shrank for a third straight month in December.

In his televised annual New Year Eve speech, President Xi Jinping said the Chinese economy was in trouble and that the democratically self-ruled island of Taiwan will "surely be reunited".

The dollar held steady in Asian trade while oil prices rose after Iran sent a warship to the Red Sea in response to the destruction of three Houthi boats by the U.S. Navy over the weekend.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.