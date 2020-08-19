Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open sharply lower on Thursday after the World Bank indicated it was likely to project a steeper contraction in India's economy than the 3.2 percent it had forecast for FY 2020-21.

The Bank said it will consider the rising number of Covid-19 cases and the resultant regional lockdowns while making revised projections in October 2020.

Investors will also react to a grim outlook on the U.S. economy from the Federal Reserve and a slew of decisions announced by the Union Cabinet to boost employment in the country and spur growth.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose slightly on Wednesday to extend gains for the third straight session, while the rupee settled 6 paise lower at 74.82 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets fell this morning and the dollar continued to rebound after the U.S. announced it is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and ending reciprocal tax treatment with the former British colony, citing China security law.

Gold dropped below the key $2,000 level, while oil prices eased after major producers warned of a risk to the recovery in demand.

U.S. stocks ended lower overnight while the dollar rose as investors reacted to the lack of inflationary comments, downbeat economic outlook and negative comments about yield curve control in minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

The minutes of the Fed's July meeting noted that the coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world, and that economic activity as well employment remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index shed 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.4 percent.

European markets advanced on Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 rose to a record high on strong housing data and better-than-expected retail earnings.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 0.7 percent. The German DAX climbed 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent.

