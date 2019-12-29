Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Tepid Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open slightly lower on Monday as investors await monthly sales data from automakers and the start of the quarterly earnings season for direction.

On the data front, core sector output data as well as reports on external debt and manufacturing will be released during this week.

With the proactive measures taken by the government and the RBI, there are nascent signs that the Indian economy is on a better footing than what it was in the year gone by, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said in a statement.

Asian markets are moving lower this morning ahead of New Year holidays. The dollar was on the defensive while gold held near two-month high. Oil prices hovered around three-month highs following a higher-than-expected crude inventory drawdown.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending mixed on Friday amid renewed optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and positive reports on holiday shopping.

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 inched up around 0.1 percent to hit new record closing highs, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2 percent.

European markets hit record highs on Friday as traders returned to their desks after a prolonged holiday break.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.2 percent. The German DAX rose 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.