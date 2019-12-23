Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Tepid Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open flat to slightly lower on Tuesday as investors are likely to avoid making big bets ahead of the Christmas holiday and the expiration of near-month derivative contracts.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended a range-bound session marginally lower on Monday after a record-breaking spree that lasted four consecutive sessions. The rupee ended down by 6 paise to close at 71.18 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are turning in a mixed performance this morning despite another record session on Wall Street overnight.

The dollar held steady and the British pound slipped on fears of a chaotic British exit from the European Union, while oil prices declined after Russia said an OPEC-led producer group may consider easing output cuts next year.

U.S. stocks edged up overnight, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hitting record highs, after President Trump said an initial U.S.-China trade pact would be signed soon.

In addition, China's Finance Ministry announced plans to lower import tariffs on a range of products, including frozen pork, pharmaceuticals and some high-tech components. The major U.S. averages rose between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent.

European markets ended mixed on Monday as investors booked some profits heading into the holiday season.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended little changed with a negative bias. The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose half a percent.

