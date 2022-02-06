Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Tepid Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad lower on Monday, after having gained sharply last week on the back of a growth-oriented budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its monetary policy announcement on Thursday, with many expecting a status quo on key policy rates despite concerns over imported inflation.

Banks could be in focus this week ahead of the central bank meeting and after SBI registered its highest quarterly profit.

ACC, Bharti Airtel, Divis Laboratories, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco and Mahindra & Mahindra are due to unveil their quarterly earnings results this week.

On the economic front, industrial production data for December, bank loan & deposit growth figures for the fortnight ended January 28 and foreign exchange reserves data for the week ended February 4 will be released this week.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning as a strong U.S. jobs report spurred fears of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

U.S. employment jumped by 467,000 jobs in January compared to economist estimates for an increase of 150,000 jobs.

The increase in employment in December was upwardly revised to 510,000 jobs compared to the previously reported 199,000 jobs.

Geopolitical tensions were also in focus, with the White House warning Russia could invade Ukraine any day.

U.S. stocks rose broadly on Friday while European markets ended lower.

