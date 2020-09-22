Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Steady Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open flat to slightly higher on Wednesday after India and China agreed to stop sending troops to the front line of their disputed Himalayan border in what appears to be the first step towards resolving the 20-week military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell sharply on Tuesday to extend losses for the fourth straight session, while the rupee settled 20 paise lower at 73.58 against the U.S. dollar amid forex outflows and a stronger greenback.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning as investors remained cautious over spiking virus infections and the imposition of fresh containment measures in parts of the world.

U.S.-China tensions remain on investors' radar, with U.S. President Donald Trump blaming Beijing for unleashing a "plague" on the world. China's ambassador rejected all accusations against Beijing as "totally baseless."

Separately, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday Beijing has no intention to fight either a "Cold War" or a "hot war" with any country.

The U.S. dollar extended gains and gold edged higher on concerns over economic recovery while oil prices fell after a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. stocks recovered from intraday losses to end on a firm note overnight despite fresh lockdown measures in parts of Europe and continued uncertainty about a new relief package in the U.S.

Buying emerged at lower levels after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank remains "committed to using our tools to do what we can, for as long as it takes, to ensure that the recovery will be as strong as possible."

Separately, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the White House continues to seek an agreement with both parties in Congress on another fiscal relief package.

The Dow rose half a percent, the S&P 500 gained 1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.7 percent.

European markets eked out modest gains on Tuesday after a sharp setback in the previous session.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.2 percent as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a raft of new coronavirus restrictions for England which could last for up to six months.

The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose about 0.4 percent, while France's CAC 40 index dropped 0.4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.