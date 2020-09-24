Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open higher on Friday as global markets recovered some lost ground on hopes of more economic stimulus in the U.S.

Meanwhile, to avoid companies from being forces into insolvency due to Covid-19, the Modi government has extended the suspension of insolvency proceedings against firms by a period of three months.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty plunged around 3 percent on Thursday to extend losses for the sixth straight session, while the rupee fell by 33 paise to end at 73.90 against the U.S. dollar, marking its weakest close since August 26.

Asian markets are moving higher this morning after posting their biggest drop in more than three months on Thursday. The dollar dipped from a two-month peak and gold edged lower while oil prices held steady.

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session modestly higher on Thursday as stimulus hopes and encouraging housing data outweighed rising Covid-19 counts globally.

Stimulus talks resumed between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, with the Trump administration official noting that a second deal is "still needed."

House Democrats are working on a $2.4 trillion proposal as the window to pass timely stimulus closes, Bloomberg reported.

The Dow inched up 0.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.3 percent.

European markets closed at three-month lows on Thursday amid concerns a second wave of lockdowns could reverse the nascent economic recovery.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 1 percent. The German DAX eased 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 1.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.