Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Muted Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening flat to slightly lower on Friday after sharp gains the previous day. The latest batch of earnings results and global cues may sway sentiment as the day progresses.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped about 1 percent on Thursday while the rupee settled flat at 74.94 against the U.S. dollar as the RBI maintained an accommodative stance and the much-feared moratorium extension did not happen.

Asian markets remain mostly lower this morning, with ongoing U.S.-China tensions and concerns about the bleak economic outlook weighing on sentiment ahead of key U.S. jobs data due tonight.

Gold hit a record high and the dollar steadied as U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ban transactions with TikTok's parent company ByteDance. Trump also signed another order prohibiting transactions related to WeChat.

Meanwhile, a high-powered U.S. panel recommended tightening the disclosure requirements for Chinese companies listed on American exchanges.

On the virus front, a widely cited University of Washington model predicted that the U.S. death toll may almost double by December if the pandemic's pace doesn't change.

Oil prices hovered near five-month highs after Saudi Arabia and Iraq stressed their full commitment to the OPEC+ deal.

U.S. stocks rose overnight after the number of American applying for unemployment benefits came in below expectations and President Trump said he could issue executive orders if Democrats won't agree to a new coronavirus stimulus bill.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1 percent to a fresh record closing high, while the S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent and the Dow gained 0.7 percent to end the day at their best closing levels in five and two months, respectively.

European stocks fell on Thursday after the Bank of England warned of a slower post-pandemic economic rebound in the U.K.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.7 percent. The German DAX dropped half a percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 1.3 percent.

