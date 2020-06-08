Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open largely unchanged on Tuesday after the World Bank estimated that global gross domestic product will shrink by 5.2 percent in 2020, the deepest recession since a 13.8 percent global contraction in 1945-46 at the end of World War II.

India's GDP is expected to shrink by 3.2 percent in the current fiscal due to the coronavirus lockdown halting economic activity.

With nearly 10,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 count on Monday hit a new high, crossing the 2.56 lakh-mark, while the death toll crossed the 7,100-mark.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva that the coronavirus pandemic situation is worsening across the globe.

"More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal," he said.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty pared early gains to end modestly higher on Monday while the rupee settled 3 paise higher at 75.55 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are turning in a mixed performance this morning after U.S. equities turned positive for the year so far and North Korea reportedly threatened to cut military and political communication links to "enemy" South Korea.

U.S. stocks rose sharply overnight, reflecting growing optimism over the pace of economic recovery as businesses begin to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.7 percent and the S&P 500 rallied 1.2 percent as economists officially declared the United States is in a recession.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.1 percent to hit a fresh record closing high.

European markets ended Monday's session slightly lower as investors reacted to weak industrial output data from Germany, global protests against racism and news about quarantine measures for travelers entering the U.K.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 0.3 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both slipped around 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 index eased 0.4 percent.

