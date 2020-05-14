Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open largely unchanged on Friday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the second tranche of economic stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore to support the migrant workers, small farmers, street vendors and affordable housing.

The UN hailed the mega stimulus package as impressive even as it slashed India's projected GDP growth estimate for this fiscal year to 1.2 percent.

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days, but there have been more recoveries in the past two days than the rise in active Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Commerce and Industry Ministry released truncated wholesale price inflation data for April showing deflation in primary articles, the fuel and power basket.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty plunged 2.8 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively on Thursday, while the rupee dropped 10 paise to close at 75.56 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut off the whole relationship with China over coronavirus pandemic and said he is no mood to talk to Xi Jinping.

China's industrial output increased in April for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, adding to early signs of a recovery, while retail sales and fixed asset investment figures missed estimates.

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session higher overnight as investors weighed weak jobless claims data against news that New York is poised to reopen parts of the state on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.2 percent.

European markets tumbled on Thursday to extend losses from the previous session as investors reacted to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments about the economy plunging into a deep recession.

The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 2.2 percent. The German DAX lost 2 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 1.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 2.8 percent.

