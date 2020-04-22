Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open flat to slightly higher on Thursday, mirroring firm cues from other global markets amid signs the coronavirus outbreak is easing.

The White House will give final passage to a $484 billion package of new pandemic relief funds today.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will sign the bill and then plans to begin discussions on additional legislation to provide fiscal relief for states and local governments, increase infrastructure spending, provide tax incentives for restaurants and entertainment businesses and cut payroll taxes.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped over 2 percent on Wednesday, with Reliance Industries shares surging as much as 10 percent, after Facebook announced a Rs 43,574 crore ($6.22 billion) investment in Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Platforms Limited.

The rupee recovered from record low levels to settle higher by 15 paise at 76.68 against the dollar.

The process of "unwinding" the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19 has already begun, and most sectors of the economy will be open by May 3, Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal said, but warned that the economic downturn will likely last a long time. "Not weeks, but possibly years, and certainly months," he said.

He added that India would use the opportunity to implement "large scale reforms" in the economy.

Asian stocks remain mostly higher this morning and the dollar rose to a more than two-week high, while oil prices continued to claw back their massive losses from the beginning of the week.

U.S. stocks rose for the first time in three days on Wednesday as oil markets stabilized, Senators passed another coronavirus relief package and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was looking forward to having most of the U.S. economy open later in the summer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite spiked 2.8 percent and the S&P 500 surged 2.3 percent.

European markets closed higher on Wednesday as few countries began easing coronavirus restrictions to restart their economies and investors cheered strong earnings updates from the likes of Roche Holding and STMicroelectronics.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rallied 1.8 percent. The German DAX rose 1.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 2.3 percent.

