Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open largely unchanged on Thursday amid mixed catalysts.

Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra posted growth in domestic vehicle sales during December while Tata Motors reported a 12 percent decline in total vehicle sales in the domestic market.

GST revenue collection grew about 9 percent in December to remain above Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the second month in a row after the government took steps to increase compliance and check evasion, a report showed.

Asian markets are trading mixed, with Seoul stocks drifting lower after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared an end to moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests and threatened a demonstration of a "new strategic weapon" soon.

China's Shanghai Composite rose around 1 percent after China's central bank announced a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points and the Trump administration said it remains optimistic about the trade deal with China.

China's official manufacturing PMI released Tuesday came in slightly above expectations. The Markit/Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing stood at 51.5, versus 51.8 in November.

Closer home, benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty finished marginally higher on Wednesday, while the rupee gained 14 paise to close at 71.22 against the U.S. dollar.

The U.S. and European markets were closed on Wednesday for the New Year's Day holiday.

