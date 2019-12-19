Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening on a flat note Friday amid lack of positive catalysts. Banks could be in focus after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it would conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities worth Rs. 10,000 crore each on December 23 under its open market operations — a move aimed at managing the yields.

The action of Operation Twist was undertaken by U.S. Federal Reserve in 2011-12 to make long-term borrowing cheaper.

Meanwhile, Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Airtel, on Thursday said a combination of rock-bottom tariffs and high consumption is killing the telecom industry and there needs to be a balance between requirement of investments and consumer interest.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty eked out modest gains on Thursday to log fresh record highs for a third straight session, while the rupee fell by 6 paise to close at 71.03 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning after U.S. stocks hit fresh record highs overnight.

The dollar held steady against a basket of currencies after the U.S. Senate passed a 1.4-trillion-U.S.-dollar spending package to prevent a government shutdown.

On the trade front, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a trade deal with China was finished and ready for signing after the holidays.

Gold inched lower on increased risk appetite while oil prices held steady near three-month highs.

U.S. stocks climbed to new record highs overnight, oil topped $61 a barrel and Treasuries edged higher after China said it would exempt 16 categories of U.S. products from tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose around half a percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7 percent.

European markets ended mixed on Thursday as investors digested interest rate decisions from the central banks and looked past the historic impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 finished 0.2 percent higher. The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent.

