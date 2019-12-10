Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open largely unchanged on Wednesday after the Asian Development Bank (ADB) lowered its growth forecasts for developing Asia this year and the next, saying persistent trade tensions have taken a toll on the region.

Investors also wait to take cues from industrial production and inflation data amidst deepening concerns over slowdown in the domestic economy.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty dropped around 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively on Tuesday while the rupee rose by 12 paise to close at a more than one-month high of 70.92 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading on a flat note amid conflicting reports regarding trade talks between the U.S. and China.

The Wall Street Journal reported the United States plans to delay imposing additional tariffs on Chinese goods in order to work out the agreement.

A report from the South China Morning Post said a trade deal between the U.S. and China is unlikely to be completed this week, but the tariffs planned for December 15th may be delayed.

Traders also seem reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcement, the ECB's interest-rate decision and the U.K. general election.

The major U.S. averages slid around 0.1 percent overnight as investors waited to see whether China and the U.S. will strike a so-called phased one trade deal this week.

The downside was capped after House Democrats announced an agreement on President Donald Trump's trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

European stocks fell on Tuesday, with uncertainty surrounding U.S.-China trade talks and the U.K. general election keeping investors nervous.

The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.3 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid around 0.3 percent while France's CAC 40 index rose 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.