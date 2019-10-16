Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open largely unchanged on Thursday, with oil price movements and the latest batch of earnings results likely to sway sentiment as the day progresses.

Mid-sized IT firm Mindtree posted a 35 percent fall in quarterly net profit, hit by higher expenses on account of salary increases and headcount.

As many as 19 companies, including DHFL, TVS Motor and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will unveil their quarterly earnings later today.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended Wednesday's lackluster session slightly higher, with sentiment underpinned by positive global cues and domestic data showing the trade deficit at a seven-month low.

The rupee recovered from initial losses to settle 11 paise higher at 71.43 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets remain lackluster this morning and the pound fluctuated as negotiations on a Brexit deal continued.

Gold held steady while oil prices slid after industry data showed a larger-than-expected build-up in stocks in the United States.

U.S. stocks edged lower overnight as weak economic reports and simmering geopolitical tensions raised fresh concerns about growth but added to optimism about further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.2 percent.

European markets finished broadly lower on Wednesday as Brexit talks hanged in the balance and China threatened countermeasures to a U.S. bill supporting protests in Hong Kong.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.1 percent. The German DAX rose 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index slipped 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.6 percent.

