Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a firm note Thursday on the back of positive global cues and a decline in global oil prices for a second straight session overnight after data showed an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles last week.

The upside, if any, may remain capped on growth concerns after data showed net direct tax collections in the first five-and-a-half months of 2019-20 grew just 5 percent to Rs 4.4 lakh crore — a third of the full-year target.

Meanwhile, investors eagerly await the GST Council meeting on Friday amid expectations the government will take key decisions such as rationalizing GST rates to boost growth.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended a range-bound session up around 0.2 percent on Wednesday while the rupee rallied by as much as 54 paise to close at 71.24 against the U.S. dollar, snapping its two-day losing streak.

Asian markets are moving higher after the Federal Reserve lowered U.S. interest rates for the second time this year.

Gold tumbled to fall below the psychologically-important $1500 level as the dollar stood tall amid signs of ongoing divisions within the Fed over whether a reduction in borrowing costs is needed. Oil edged higher after a two percent drop on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed overnight as the Federal Reserve cut rates by another 25 basis points, as widely expected, but cast some doubt on the need for future stimulus.

"Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve Fail Again. No 'guts,' no sense, no vision! A terrible communicator!" Trump tweeted shortly after the announcement.

European markets ended Wednesday's session on a flat note as investors kept a close watch on geopolitical developments, U.S.-China talks and the impending Fed decision announced later in the day.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a positive bias. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both inched up 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent.

