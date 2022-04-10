Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a cautious note Monday as investors await cues from the corporate earnings season.

IT major TCS will unveil its quarterly financial results later today while Infosys will declare its results tomorrow.

A slew of macroeconomic data, oil price movements and FII flows may influence investor sentiment as the week progresses.

Markets will remain closed on Thursday and Friday on account of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar/Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning as investors looked ahead to the ECB meeting and the release of U.S. inflation data for directional cues.

The euro briefly flickered as high as $1.0955 as France's Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron maintained his lead in the first round of the presidential election.

Gold eased on a firmer dollar and higher Treasury yields, while oil prices slipped on worries about reduced Chinese demand after Shanghai tightened its lockdown measures. U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday as investors dumped growth and technology shares in anticipation of higher interest rates.

The Dow rose 0.4 percent while the S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gave up 1.3 percent.

European stocks closed higher on Friday as investors assessed the impact of new Western sanctions on Russia and the Fed's plans to shrink its balance sheet.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.3 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.6 percent.

