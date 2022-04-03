Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open on a cautious note Monday amid growing expectations for more hawkish monetary tightening plans by the Federal Reserve.

Analysts expect stock-specific moves on earnings expectations as the quarterly earnings season unfolds.

As inflation worries mount, markets will be closely eyeing RBI's monetary policy review outcome scheduled on April 8 for directional cues.

Industry body FICCI expects India's GDP growth at 7.4 percent in the current financial year 2022-23 but warned of downside risks.

"While the threat from the pandemic remains on fore, the continuation of Russia-Ukraine conflict is posing a significant challenge to global recovery," it said.

Separately, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Sunday that India is on the cusp of a major economic recovery and talks of possible stagflation are "overhyped".

Asian markets were broadly higher this morning despite talk of yet more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Some European Union governments are pushing for the bloc to quickly impose new sanctions in response to multiple reports that Russian soldiers have carried out grave war crimes against civilians in areas they controlled.

The dollar made a firm start to the week and Treasury yields rose while oil extended losses on expectations that a truce in Yemen could ease supply disruption concerns in the Middle East.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before finishing modestly higher on Friday, as a key part of the part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve briefly inverted after the release of strong jobs data showing solid job gains in March and the unemployment rate falling to a new pandemic-era low.

The Dow rose 0.4 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 both edged up around 0.3 percent.

European markets closed higher on Friday, led by a rally in commodity-linked and bank stocks. The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced half a percent.

The German DAX edged up 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent.

