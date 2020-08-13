Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a cautious note Friday after official data showed a substantial rise in food prices lifted consumer price inflation to 6.93 percent in July from 6.23 percent in June.

It is for the tenth straight month that the retail inflation has been above the RBI's medium-term target.

There is also some disappointment on the earnings front, with Tata Steel posting a deeper-than-expected consolidated net loss in the first quarter ended June, while Hero MotoCorp's Q1 net profit plunged as much as 95 percent as a result of a significant decline in retail sales due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty gave up early gains to end marginally lower on Thursday, while the rupee ended nearly flat at 74.84 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are fluctuating as investors await the release of Chinese economic data later in the day. Gold ticked higher on dollar weakness, while oil prices rose and were heading for a second week of gains.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as investors weighed positive jobless claims data against an impasse over a coronavirus relief bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.3 percent.

European markets broke a four-day winning streak on Thursday as stimulus talks sputtered in Washington and the U.S. said it will hold off a threatened hike in tariffs on $7.5bn (£5.75bn) worth of European and U.K. goods.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gave up 0.6 percent. The German DAX shed half a percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 1.5 percent.

