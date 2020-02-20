Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open flat to slightly lower on Friday after MPC meeting minutes released by the RBI expressed concerns about economic activity.

"There are indications of the momentum of growth stabilizing, with sector-specific upticks underlying this guarded optimism, but they are far from gaining economy-wide traction. In some sectors, the slowdown is deep, and activity is stalled by sizable slack in demand," Governor Shaktikanta Das said during the meeting of the MPC that concluded on February 6.

"High frequency indicators are not offering definitive evidence yet that the downturn is bottoming out," he said.

Meanwhile, Ambuja Cements reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit on higher revenue.

Telecom stocks will continue to remain in focus, with reports suggesting that the government is exploring the possibility of roping in third-party audit firms to reconcile dues payable by telecom operators.

"AGR is an unprecedented crisis for industry, which is being dealt with by government," Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal said.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended modestly lower on Thursday after a sharp rally the day before. The rupee fell by 10 paise to settle at a more than one-month low of 71.64 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are moving lower, with benchmark indexes in Hong Kong and South Korea falling over 1 percent, as fears over the creeping spread of the coronavirus and disappointing South Korean export data sent investors scurrying to the shelter of perceived safe-haven assets such as gold and bonds.

Oil prices fell after hitting their highest in almost four weeks following a much smaller-than-anticipated rise in crude stocks.

U.S. stocks ended lower overnight as investors fretted about the spread of coronavirus outside China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 shed around 0.4 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index declined 0.7 percent.

European markets also fell on Thursday as disappointing earnings news overshadowed news of extra stimulus from China.

The pan European Stoxx 600 lost 0.9 percent. The German DAX gave up 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.