Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open flat to slightly lower on Monday as investors eye macro data and the Reserve Bank of India's interest-rate decision in a holiday-shortened week. Markets would remain closed on Wednesday for 'Gandhi Jayanti'.

The RBI is expected cut the key policy rate again on Friday for the fifth time in a row and maintain an accommodative stance to boost growth amid benign inflation.

On the data front, auto sales figures for September and PMI data for the manufacturing and services sectors may influence trading sentiment ahead of the beginning of the quarterly earnings season.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning despite Chinese manufacturing data for September coming in above expectations.

Investors watched the latest developments on the trade front after reports that U.S.-China trade talks will resume on October 10th in Washington, with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He likely to represent the delegation from Beijing at the meetings.

Gold inched down while oil prices traded mixed after a new poll showed that a majority of Americans support the House opening an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday after a report from Bloomberg News said the Trump administration was considering ways to delist Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges and limit U.S. investors' portfolio flows into China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 dropped half a percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed as much as 1.1 percent.

European markets gained ground on Friday as investors looked forward to the next round of U.S.-China trade negotiations and a BOE official said the next move for the central bank could be a rate cut.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced half a percent. The German DAX rose 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1 percent.

