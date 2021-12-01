Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open flat to slightly lower on Thursday, mirroring mixed cues from global markets as concerns over the new Covid-19 variant intensify.

The WHO said Wednesday that 23 countries across the world have reported cases of the highly mutated omicron Covid-19 variant.

After six people flew into Delhi from "at-risk" countries, the Indian government has indefinitely postponed full international flights' reopening, which was scheduled on December 15.

Investors will also react to the provisional trade data released by the government, which showed India's merchandise exports rose by 26.49 percent in November on account of healthy growth in sectors such as engineering, petroleum, chemicals and marine products. Imports grew over 57 percent in the month, resulting in a wider trade deficit.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped over 1 percent on Wednesday and the rupee surged 22 paise to end at 74.91 against the greenback amid signs that the Indian economy is on continuous mend.

Asian markets fell broadly this morning and gold eased on dollar strength, while oil edged up slightly on expectations that OPEC+ may pause supply additions amid omicron fears.

U.S. stocks reversed early gains to end sharply lower overnight as health officials confirmed the first case of the omicron Covid-19 variant in California and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the risks of persistent elevated inflation have "clearly risen."

On the data front, readings on private sector employment and manufacturing painted a positive picture of the world's largest economy.

The Dow fell 1.3 percent to hit a nearly two-month closing low, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.8 percent to reach their lowest closing levels in over a month.

European markets advanced on Wednesday despite the gloom surrounding the new omicron variant and U.S. inflation.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rallied 1.7 percent. The German DAX surged 2.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index climbed 2.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.6 percent.

