Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Friday, tracking mixed Asian cues and a firmer dollar amid lingering worries about the global economic recovery. U.S. stocks ended lower overnight as weak jobless claims figures added to concerns that the economic recovery is plateauing. The Dow slid half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 1.3 percent and the S&P 500 dropped 0.8 percent.

European stocks also fell on Thursday as investors were disappointed by the lack of details around the Federal Reserve's stimulus plans.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index ended half a percent lower. The German DAX gave up 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped half a percent.

Closer home, benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended notably lower on Thursday as investors fretted over slowing economic growth. The rupee settled 14 paise lower at 73.66 against the U.S. dollar.

