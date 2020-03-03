Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Wednesday as investors assess the economic fallout from the fast-spreading coronavirus. In India, two new cases were confirmed over the last 48 hours.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped around 1.3 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively on Tuesday to snap a seven-day losing streak, while the rupee fell again to close at 73.30 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets struggled for traction this morning, the dollar sank and bonds held gains after Italy overnight reported a jump in coronavirus deaths to 79.

S&P Global Ratings cut its U.S. growth forecast for a second time, saying a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak will likely be a "material headwind" for the world's largest economy.

Oil prices rose more than 1 percent in Asian trading to extend overnight gains on expectations that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will go ahead with additional output cuts this week.

U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight and Treasury yields fell to historic lows as worries about the spread of coronavirus world-wide overshadowed words of assurance from G7 countries and a surprise inter-meeting 50 basis point interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

In an accompanying statement, the Fed noted the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated during a subsequent press conference that additional stimulus would come in the form of further rate cuts rather than tools like quantitative easing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.9 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 3 percent and the S&P 500 declined 2.8 percent.

European markets ended Tuesday's session on a firm note following the U.S. central bank's decision.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 1.4 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both climbed around 1.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index added 1 percent.

