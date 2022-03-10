Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Lower As Inflation Worries Mount

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Friday, mirroring weak global markets as inflation worries mount and Russia-Ukraine talks falter.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped around 1.5 percent each on Thursday to extend gains for the third day running, while the rupee edged up 0.3 percent to close at 76.31 against the dollar.

Asian markets fell broadly, with Chinese technology stocks among the worst hit amid renewed regulatory concerns and expectations for steeper interest-rate hikes.

The dollar hit a new five-year higher versus the Japanese yen and gold was on course for its second weekly gain while oil crawled higher but headed for a sharply weekly decline.

U.S. stocks ended lower overnight after U.S. inflation came in at a four-decade high, cementing expectations for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at the conclusion of next week's meeting.

The Dow lost over 460 points at its worst levels of the day before recouping losses to end 0.3 percent lower. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.4 percent.

European stocks ended deep in the red on Thursday, as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine resulted in little progress on key issues and the ECB signaled an end to asset purchases in the third quarter in a hawkish tilt to tackle inflation.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 1.7 percent. The German DAX lost 2.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 2.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 1.3 percent.

