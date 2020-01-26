Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Lower As China Virus Spreads

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open lower on Monday as China virus fears intensified, helping raise demand for safe-haven assets such as gold, the Japanese yen and Treasury notes.

The death toll from China's new coronavirus grew to 80, with more than 2,700 people infected globally.

China extended the week-long Lunar New Year holiday by three days to Feb. 2 while Chinese-ruled Hong Kong said it would ban entry to people who have visited Hubei province in the past 14 days.

Domestic markets may turn volatile this week due to the monthly F&O expiry on Thursday and amid caution ahead of the Union Budget on Feb 1.

On the earnings front, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, SBI, HUL and Maruti are among the prominent companies that will unveil their quarterly earnings results this week.

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported an over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, helped largely by the Essar Steel recovery and a jump in its core income.

Asian markets are trading mostly lower this morning, with Japan's Nikkei index falling nearly 2 percent, as investors remained focused on the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures slumped a further 2 percent to multi-month lows after ending down 2.5 percent on Friday amid rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand and excess supply in the market.

U.S. stocks ended firmly in the red on Friday after health officials confirmed a second U.S. case of the coronavirus in a Chicago woman, outweighing earlier optimism over strong corporate earnings results from Intel and American Express.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 both shed around 0.9 percent.

European markets posted strong gains on Friday after the World Health Organization said it is too early to declare the coronavirus attack a global health emergency.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.9 percent. The German DAX surged 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 1 per cent.

