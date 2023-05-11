Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Lower Ahead Of CPI Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad lower on Friday, tracking mixed cues from global markets and amid caution ahead of domestic CPI data due out later in the day.

Stock-specific activity may be seen amid the MSCI rejig announcement. On the earnings front, Cipla, DLF, Tata Motors and Vedanta are among the prominent companies that will unveil their quarterly results today.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fluctuated before ending marginally lower on Thursday while the rupee fell by 15 paise to close at 82.09 against the dollar.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning while a stronger dollar weighed on oil and gold prices.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight, with uncertainty over the debt ceiling, jitters over the health of regional banks and Disney's streaming business woes keeping investors nervous.

In economic releases, U.S. producer prices showed a moderate rise last month, while the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits jumped last week to the highest level since late 2021.

The Dow shed 0.7 percent to end lower for the fourth consecutive session and the S&P 500 slid 0.2 percent to snap a four-day winning streak, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.2 percent to reach its best closing level in over eight months.

European stocks ended broadly lower on Thursday as investors reacted to U.S. and Chinese inflation data as well as the Bank of England's interest-rate decision.

Traders also factored in a possible mild recession in the U.S. later this year.

The pan European STOXX 600 ended flat with a negative bias. The German DAX dropped 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 rose 0.3 percent.

