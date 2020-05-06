Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Thursday as the total number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases in the country surged to 52,987. The death toll stands at 1,770.

The global tally of coronavirus infections currently stands at 3,819,312, and 264,815 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a surge in cases and a return to lockdowns if countries emerging from coronavirus pandemic restrictions do not manage transitions "extremely carefully" and in a "phased approach."

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose about 0.7 percent on Wednesday, while the rupee fell by 9 paise to close at 75.72 against the dollar.

Asian markets remain muted in early trade after U.S. President Donald Trump said China may or may not keep the Pase-1 trade deal the two countries signed in January.

Speaking at a White House event, Trump said he would be able to report in about a week or two on whether China is fulfilling its obligations under the deal.

Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry said the U.S. should stop shifting its responsibilities over Covid-19 and that tariffs should not be used as a weapon.

The dollar held gains and gold gained ground after the release of dismal U.S. economic data, while oil swung around $24 a barrel amid signs of recovering demand.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as hopes for a pick-up in business activity were offset by dismal data showing that private sector employment plunged by 20.236 million jobs in April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent.

European markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday as euro area economic data disappointed and the European Union predicted "a recession of historic proportions this year" due to the impact of the coronavirus.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 0.4 percent. The German DAX lost 1.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index fell 1.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1 percent.

