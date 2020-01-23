Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open lower on Friday after Biocon reported a near 7 percent decline in quarterly net profit and market regulator SEBI said it would seek a forensic audit of the books of Infosys amid whistleblower allegations of alleged financial irregularities at the company.

The downside, however, may remain limited after oil prices fell about 2 percent overnight on concerns over the outlook for energy demand following the outbreak of the coronavirus in China.

Benchmark Indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose around 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively on Thursday after three sessions of losses. The rupee fell by 7 paise to close at 71.26 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian stocks held steady this morning, with financial markets in China, Taiwan and South Korea closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. The euro hovered near a seven-week low after ECB President Christine Lagarde struck a slightly dovish tone than some had expected. Gold inched lower while oil prices rose marginally but remained on track for a loss of up to 5 percent for the week.

U.S. stocks recovered from an early slide to end mostly higher overnight after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced it was "a bit too early" to declare the coronavirus a global health emergency.

The Dow edged down 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.1 percent.

European markets fell on Thursday after ECB President Christine Lagarde said that risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook remain tilted to the downside.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 0.7 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both shed around 0.9 percent while France's CAC 40 index declined 0.7 percent.

