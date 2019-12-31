Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open lower on Wednesday amid fiscal deficit concerns, a day after the government unveiled a plan to invest Rs. 102 trillion over five years to boost India's sagging growth.

India's fiscal deficit rose to 114.8 percent of the target in the first eight months of the fiscal year, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts.

Output of India's eight infrastructure sectors shrank for the fourth straight month in November, but the magnitude of contraction slowed to 1.5 percent from 5.8 percent in the previous month, another report showed.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Korean peninsula may also weigh on markets as the session progresses.

The United States is sending around 750 more troops to the Middle East after a mob of pro-Iranian demonstrators stormed its embassy compound in Iraq, setting fires and chanting "Death to America!"

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared that Pyongyang is abandoning its moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, state media reported.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell around 0.7 percent on Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of the upcoming reporting season. The rupee dropped by 5 paise to close at 71.36 against the U.S. dollar on the last trading session of 2019.

Most Asian markets remain shut today on account of the New Year holiday. The major U.S. averages rose around 0.3 percent each overnight after President Trump announced on Twitter that the phase one trade deal with China will be signed during a White House ceremony on January 15th, and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin negotiations on the next phase.

European markets moved to the downside during an abbreviated trading session on Tuesday. The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.1 percent.

France's CAC 40 index edged down 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.6 percent, while the German markets were closed for New Year's Eve holiday.

