Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Little Changed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open largely unchanged on Wednesday as investors asses the latest batch of earnings and developments on the coronavirus crisis.

Despite all the stringent measures being taken by the government of India and states, the country has witnessed as many as 3,900 new coronavirus cases on the second day of Lockdown 3.0., with the total cases coming closer to 50,000 mark.

The Covid-19 crisis has led to a spike in the country's unemployment rate to 27.11 percent for the week ended May 3 from the under 7 percent level before the start of the pandemic in mid-March, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) has said.

Global rating agency Standard and Poor's said the fourth quarter and annual results posted by Axis Bank underscore high levels of stress and uncertainty across the Indian banking system.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty gave up early gains to end down about 1 percent on Tuesday while the rupee recovered by 10 paise to close at 75.63 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning while oil prices retraced some of their overnight gains. Benchmark Brent crude jumped nearly 14 percent to settle at $30.97 a barrel overnight and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures soared more than 20 percent to close at $24.56 a barrel on hopes for a recovery in vehicle traffic and fuel demand.

U.S. stocks rose overnight to extend gains from the previous session as oil prices soared to their highest level in a month, lockdown restrictions began to ease in the U.S. and Europe, and Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their potential coronavirus vaccine began human trials.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida told CNBC that the economy will likely recover in the second half of the year and that more fiscal and monetary support may be needed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 0.9 percent.

European markets posted strong gains on Tuesday as several countries in Europe and elsewhere started lifting coronavirus-led restrictions.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 2.2 percent. The German DAX rallied 2.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index jumped 2.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.7 percent.

