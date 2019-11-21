Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Little Changed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open flat to slightly lower on Friday, tracking muted global cues and rising oil prices after reports that OPEC and its allies are likely to extend output cuts until mid-2020.

Growth worries linger as ratings agency ICRA said it expects further deterioration in India's GDP growth rate in Q2 due to subdued domestic demand and weak investment activity.

In stock-specific action, heavyweight Reliance Industries could be in focus amid the buzz that Sony Corp. is in talks to acquire a stake in the Indian television network controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fluctuated before closing modestly lower on Thursday to snap their two-day winning streak. The rupee ended up by 5 paise up at 71.76 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets rebounded from a three-week low touched a day earlier after China said it was willing to work with the United States to resolve core trade concerns, and a report from the Wall Street Journal said China's chief trade negotiator has invited his American counterparts to Beijing for a new round of face-to-face talks.

U.S. Treasury yields remain broadly unchanged after snapping three sessions of declines on Thursday and the yen rose against the dollar while West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures eased after climbing 2.8 percent to $58.58 a barrel on Thursday, the highest settlement in about two months.

The major U.S. averages ended down around 0.2 percent each overnight as investors reacted to mixed headlines on the trade front and a diplomatic row over the Hong Kong protests.

European markets fell on Thursday amid concerns the U.S. and China won't agree on a phase one trade deal anytime soon.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.4 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both edged down around 0.2 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.3 percent.

