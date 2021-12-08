Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Little Changed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening largely unchanged on Thursday as a global equities rally paused amid the introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions in the U.K.

Other regions in Europe and around the globe are expected to follow suit to slow the spread of the virus until a booster campaign gains traction.

Investors also look ahead to the release of November inflation report in the U.S. on Friday, with a strong reading likely to increase pressure on the Federal Reserve to accelerate the conclusion of its asset-buying program.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty soared about 1.8 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively on Wednesday after the RBI left its key interest rates unchanged, saying that the ongoing domestic recovery needs sustained policy support to make it more broad-based. The rupee cut early losses to close down 2 paise loss at 75.46 against the greenback.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning and Treasuries were stable after declining while the dollar declined ahead of next week's Fed meeting. Crude edged higher after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week.

U.S. stocks ended higher for the third day running on Wednesday after drug makers BioNTech and Pfizer said that a third shot of their vaccine was effective at guarding against the new coronavirus strain.

The Dow ended flat with a positive bias, while the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.6 percent.

European stocks fell on profit taking Wednesday amid worries surrounding China's property sector, rising tensions between the United States and Russia regarding Ukraine, and the announcement of major new restrictions in the U.K. to curb the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.6 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally lower.

