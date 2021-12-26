Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Largely Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open largely unchanged on Monday, tracking weak Asian markets as Omicron worries persist.

The direction of rupee, oil price movements, FII flows and the impending derivative expiry may sway sentiment as the week progresses.

Listing of HP Adhesives, which was oversubscribed more than 20 times, will also be in focus in the final week of 2021.

Asian markets were subdued in thin holiday trade this morning while oil prices traded mixed on concerns over the outlook for fuel demand.

The U.S. and major European markets were closed on Friday for Christmas.

