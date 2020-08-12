Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Higher On Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open flat to slightly higher on Thursday, tracking positive cues from Wall Street and Asia. Earnings news may sway sentiment, with Aurobindo Pharma and Tata Power likely to rise after reporting encouraging results for the June quarter.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended marginally lower on Wednesday after seeing broad gains in the last few sessions. The rupee settled five paise lower at 74.83 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets remain broadly higher after Wall Street's S&P 500 index briefly touched record highs overnight.

The dollar weakened after Fed officials warned that the U.S. recovery will be gradual and slow until the pandemic is contained. Gold held steady on dollar weakness while oil prices slipped after rallying overnight on U.S. government data showing a fall in inventories.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight as investors cheered signs of slowing coronavirus infection and remained optimistic about a stimulus package from Congress.

The Dow rose 1.1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 2.1 percent and the S&P 500 surged 1.4 percent.

European markets rose on Wednesday after data showed factory output in the euro zone grew for the second straight month in June. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 1.1 percent.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both gained about 0.9 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 spiked as much as 2 percent despite news of the U.K. economy going into recession.

