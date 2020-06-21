Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Monday despite mixed global cues.

After meeting top military brass and the three service chiefs on the situation in eastern Ladakh, defence minister Rajnath Singh reportedly said that India will not escalate the border dispute but it will respond to threatening actions with firmness.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry said in its latest macro-economic report for May that it expects the country's current account balance to turn surplus in the June quarter of FY21 after a gap of 12 years.

Asian markets remain little changed with a negative bias this morning after the U.S. reported more than 30,000 new infections on Friday and Saturday — the highest daily totals since May 1.

China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged for the second straight month, as widely expected.

The dollar hit a three-week high while oil edged up on signs of tighter supplies from major producers.

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Friday as several U.S. states reported a jump in new coronavirus infections and the World Health Organization warned that the pandemic is "accelerating and the world is in a new and dangerous phase".

Markets also reacted to Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren's remarks that the U.S. economy may not see a fast recovery and that it would need more support from the Fed and Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.6 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished marginally higher.

European markets ended mostly higher on Friday as potential good news on the U.S.-China trade front offset concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.6 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index rose by 0.4 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 1.1 percent.

