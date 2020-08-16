Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Monday as investors watch the latest developments related to Covid vaccine and wait for further developments in the telecom AGR case hearing.

On the earnings front, more than 200 companies including Indian Overseas Bank, Oil India, Punjab National Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Union Bank of India will unveil their quarterly results this week.

In economic releases, the minutes of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting held between August 4-6 as well as foreign exchange reserves data will be out later this week.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning as investors react to the postponement of U.S.-China trade talks and cash injections by the Chinese central bank.

U.S.-China tensions continue to rise after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday officially ordered the Chinese owner of the popular music video app TikTok to sell its U.S. assets, citing national security grounds.

The dollar slipped and gold extended losses while oil prices rose, helped by China's plans to ship in large volumes of U.S. crude in August.

U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed on Friday as negotiations over a new coronavirus relief plan remained at a standstill and data showed retail sales growth slowed last month.

European markets fell on Friday as Chinese economic data disappointed and the U.K.'s new quarantine rules raised uncertainty about the evolution of coronavirus pandemic.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index declined 1.2 percent. The German DAX shed 0.7 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both tumbled 1.6 percent.

